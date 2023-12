A person has been arrested after reports of them carrying a firearm in West Auckland’s Green Bay this afternoon.

A police spokesperson confirmed they responded to “a report of a person with what was believed to be a firearm” on Portage Rd just after 2pm.

The Eagle helicopter unit assisted police in locating the individual.

Police arrest the person “who was in possession of an imitation firearm”, they said.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.