Police dive squad to search waterways in Anaru Moana murder investigation

Anaru Moana, was last seen on 20 December 2021 and there are concerns for his welfare. Photo / NZ Police

The Police national dive squad has been called in to help with the investigations into the disappearance of a man police believe has been murdered.

The squad is expected to begin searching waterways in the Waitaki area today as the homicide investigation into the death of 37-year-old Anaru Moana continues.

The search area will be close to where the silver Subaru was found burnt out only two days after Anaru’s disappearance in December last year.

Police earlier confirmed this was a vehicle of interest and have been tracing the movements of those linked to the vehicle between the time Anaru went missing and when the vehicle was disposed of.

A map of the area where the Police National Dive Squad will search as the investigation into the death of Anaru Moana continues. Image / NZ Police

Detective Inspector Joel Syme says good progress is being made and believe they are closing in on the murderer.

“Police remain committed to holding to account the person or persons responsible for Anaru’s death,” Syme said in a statement.

“We are also working hard to locate his body so we can return him to his whānau.”

Police urge anyone with information to contact them via 105 or or alternatively contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



