Police dive squad focus search for Anaru Moana to Waitaki River in murder investigation

Anaru Moana, was last seen on 20 December 2021 and there are concerns for his welfare. Photo / NZ Police

Anaru Moana, was last seen on 20 December 2021 and there are concerns for his welfare. Photo / NZ Police

The police national dive squad is focusing its search for a man believed murdered on a South Canterbury river and nearby waterways.

The squad was called in to help with the investigation into the disappearance of Anaru Moana, 37.

The search area, known as the Waihao Box, was close to where a silver Subaru was found burned out two days after Anaru’s disappearance in December last year.

Police earlier said the movements of those linked to the vehicle between the time the father-of-two went missing and when the vehicle was disposed of were being traced.

This Subaru was set alight early on 22 December, two days after Anaru Moana went missing. The bonnet has yet to be found. Photo / NZ Police

The Herald understands police have been looking at two Tribesmen gang-affiliated men who may have been in a silver BMW driving away from the fire.

Detective Inspector Joel Syme said the Waihao River was an ongoing area of interest in the investigation.

It’s understood police are looking at whether Moana was killed and his body disposed of before the car was set alight.

The Subaru was set alight near the Waihao Box on State Highway 1 on the morning of December 22. The vehicle was recovered at the time, but the bonnet remained missing.

A map of the area where the Police National Dive Squad will search as they investigate the death of Anaru Moana. Image / NZ Police

Syme earlier said good progress was being made and believed they were closing in on the alleged murderer.

“Police remain committed to holding to account the person or persons responsible for Anaru’s death,” Syme said.

“We are also working hard to locate his body so we can return him to his whānau.”

Police urge anyone with information to contact them via 105 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.







