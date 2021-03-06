Police descend on north Auckland home to make arrest

Armed police attended a north Auckland arrest as a precaution this evening. Photo / Wayne Drought

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Police teams have descended on north Auckland to arrest a "person of interest" as armed officers waited on standby and the force's Eagle chopper hovered overhead.

Police initially made inquiries at a home on Lysander Cres at around 6.30pm, a police spokeswoman said

Nearby residents reported in Facebook posts seeing the police teams and hearing the Eagle chopper buzzing overhead for at least 30 minutes.

The spokeswoman said the armed officers attended as a precaution only.

A person was taken into custody on nearby Verran Rd about 40 minutes later, she said.

Officers reported no issues with the arrest.