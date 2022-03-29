Police impounded nine vehicles during the sting at the weekend. Photo / NZME

A secret police sting on hundreds of boy racers gathering in Hamilton at the weekend issued 200 infringement notices and impounded nine cars.

About 50 police officers from Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Counties Manukau districts gatecrashed the illegal street gathering of about 500 on Saturday night.

Waikato road policing manager inspector Jeff Penno said police took a zero-tolerance approach to the gatherings and focused on dangerous and illegal driving, compliance with driver licence conditions and vehicle safety standards.

The operation was planned after police learned hundreds of illegal street racers planned to meet in Waikato on Friday and Saturday nights.



"As always, the vast majority are vehicle enthusiasts and don't cause any real concerns or break the law, but these gatherings seem to encourage factions within these groups who undertake reckless and illegal acts that put other road users and themselves at risk and cause significant damage to roading infrastructure."



More than 200 infringement notices were issued over the two nights and police impounded nine vehicles for sustained loss of traction offending and licencing offences. A number of vehicles were also ordered off the road with significant vehicle faults.

Four people were charged with driving with excess breath alcohol.

Penno said Waikato Police were aware of public concerns and the disturbance this type of illegal behaviour causes those travelling on the roads or living in surrounding areas, and they would continue to deploy an array of overt and covert tactics to crack down on street racers.

In the past year, more than 70 vehicles have been impounded after Waikato Police followed up on information provided by the public or from supplied CCTV footage.



"Unfortunately the public don't always see us doing this work, but we invest heavily in holding drivers to account when the evidence is available."