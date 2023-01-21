Police have warned motorists to avoid Coromandel Peninsula's Colville Rd, after it was closed following a crash. File photo / NZME

An almost 40-kilometre stretch of northern Coromandel Peninsula’s Colville Road is closed after a serious crash today, police say.

One person was seriously injured and a second received moderate injuries in the crash about 11.40am.

The subsequent closure is on the section of Colville Rd between Driving Creek and Port Jackson roads.

“The road is likely to be closed for some time while the scene is cleared.”

A large section of Colville Rd, which begins just north of Coromandel town and continues up the Coromandel Peninsula's western coast, is closed this afternoon. Image / Google Maps

Police warned motorists to expect delays.

“We thank motorists for their patience.”