Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Police cordons erected around Napier Museum after discovery of strange bird-like ‘package’

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Cordons were in place around Napier's MTG Hawke's Bay museum this morning while police tried to identify a strange package discovered outside.

Cordons were in place around Napier's MTG Hawke's Bay museum this morning while police tried to identify a strange package discovered outside.

Cordons were erected this morning around Napier’s MTG Hawke’s Bay museum after the discovery of a strange bird-like package which was left outside the building’s front entrance.

The colourful creation looks to be made from material and was located this morning directly outside the facility.

In a statement this morning, police said they were working to identify the package after being alerted about it at 9.30am.

“The museum has closed as a precaution and cordons have been set up in the immediate vicinity.

“Inquiries are ongoing to identify the person who left the package behind and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Cordons were in place around Napier's MTG Hawke's Bay museum this morning while police tried to identify a strange package discovered outside.
Cordons were in place around Napier's MTG Hawke's Bay museum this morning while police tried to identify a strange package discovered outside.

At 2.40pm, police issued a release saying roads had reopened after the suspicious-looking package was found to be harmless.

“Police were called to MTG Hawke’s Bay about 9.30am, after a package was left at the front entrance by a member of the public.

“Streets around MTG were closed while an explosives dog travelled to the scene. About 2pm, police determined it posed no threat.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The individual who left the package has been spoken to and police have determined there was no malicious intent. We would like to thank the community for its patience while the matter was resolved.”

More to come.

Sign up to the Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand