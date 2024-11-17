Police cordons erected around Napier Museum after discovery of strange bird-like ‘package’

Cordons were in place around Napier's MTG Hawke's Bay museum this morning while police tried to identify a strange package discovered outside.

Cordons were erected this morning around Napier’s MTG Hawke’s Bay museum after the discovery of a strange bird-like package which was left outside the building’s front entrance.

The colourful creation looks to be made from material and was located this morning directly outside the facility.

In a statement this morning, police said they were working to identify the package after being alerted about it at 9.30am.

“The museum has closed as a precaution and cordons have been set up in the immediate vicinity.

“Inquiries are ongoing to identify the person who left the package behind and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.”