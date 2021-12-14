Police cordon off Te Awamutu house after serious incident

A property in Hazelmere Cres, Te Awamutu, was cordoned off after a serious incident this morning.

Police have cordoned off a Te Awamutu house after an incident in the Waikato town this morning.

Police are yet to comment on what's happened, but the driveway heading to the house has been cordoned off by police and surrounded by officers, including detectives, who declined to comment at the scene.

It's understood the incident involves a serious assault at the Hazelmere Cres property about 6am today.

The house is down a long driveway, which it shares with another house.

A neighbour spoken to said the only thing she heard was dogs barking about 4am, but no other noises from the occupants.