Police are treating the death of a person at a South Auckland property as unexplained.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Bari Lane in Māngere East about 4.20pm this afternoon.

Detective Inspector Simon Harrison said a scene guard remains in place while police conduct a scene examination.

“Inquiries are ongoing, including speaking with neighbours in the area and those known to the deceased.”