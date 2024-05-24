A person is reportedly missing after falling overboard on an East by West ferry in Wellington Harbour this morning. Video / RNZ / Angus Dreaver

24 May, 2024 05:55 AM 2 mins to read

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information about the man who fell overboard from a ferry in Wellington Harbour early this morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rachael Boyd said the East by West ferry was travelling towards Days Bay, Eastbourne from Queens Wharf and left just after 6am.

“The man is described as in his 40′s, fair skinned, around 180cm tall with darker hair,” she said.

“He was wearing a dark jacket with a zip and dark pants.”

Maritime New Zealand Rescue Co-ordination Centre NZ co-ordinated a thorough on-water search effort using detailed modelling and analysis of the harbour and search efforts.

The search involved up to 14 vessels and a rescue helicopter at its peak.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter can be seen on Flight Radar searching across Wellington Harbour after a person reportedly fell off a harbour ferry.

“Unfortunately, the man has not been located and active searching has been temporarily suspended pending a review,” Boyd said.

“If you have just got home and have a family member or friend who matches this description who has not returned home as expected, please contact police.”

Deputy Harbourmaster Patrick Atwood said he understood about 12 boats and a helicopter were searching for the person.

“I got a call from Wellington Harbour radio... saying that someone had gone missing from the harbour ferry.

“It was the first run of the day, there was only one passenger on board and that passenger, as the ferry was making its approach towards Days Bay, that person was noticed to be missing.”

Atwood said it was not a common occurrence for people to fall overboard in the harbour.

“I got the call at 7.20am, I suppose that would have taken a few minutes to get relayed... I’m estimating [the person fell overboard] around 6.30am,” Atwood said.

“It’s a local harbour ferry, it goes from Queens Wharf to Days Bay.”