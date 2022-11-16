Police continue investigation into Hokitika teen Layk Scowen’s death

Police were called to an address on Livingstone St, Hokitika at 12.50am on Friday, where Layk Scowen had died suddenly. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police are continuing to investigate the death of Layke Scowen, 18, after the teen died suddenly last week.

Police were called to an address on Livingstone St, Hokitika, at 12.50am Friday.

Detective senior sergeant Kirsten Norton said, “we are aware that there is a significant interest in this matter locally, and a lot of speculation in the community regarding the circumstances leading to Layk’s death.”

“The cause of death is a matter for the Coroner to determine, so that is not something Police can comment on.”

A police spokesperson said, “attempts to resuscitate the man were made, but sadly he died.”

Norton said police did not believe there was any risk to the wider community in regard to the cause of Scowen’s death.

Police were still supporting Scowen’s family, along with “a number” of young people who were with him when he died.

“This has been an incredibly traumatic time for everyone involved,” Norton said.

“On behalf of Layk’s family and friends, I would like to urge media to respect their privacy as they grieve and come to terms with this tragic situation.”

A finding into Scowen’s death would be released after the Coroner investigated the circumstances.