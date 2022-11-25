Of the arrested, one is a 22-year-old man who will appear in Christchurch District Court on Friday. Photo / Wanganui Chronicle

Of the arrested, one is a 22-year-old man who will appear in Christchurch District Court on Friday. Photo / Wanganui Chronicle

Two people have been arrested by police following a dramatic police chase on Thursday, which involved multiple police units and two helicopters.

Of the arrested, one is a 22-year-old man who will appear in Christchurch District Court on Friday.

Another is aged only 15 and will appear in Christchurch Youth Court at a later date.

“Police wish to thank members of the community who provided information that helped with the swift resolution of this serious incident,” a spokesperson said.

A number of Christchurch residents called into Newstalk ZB Canterbury Mornings to report the movements of a car driving into oncoming traffic, riding over cycle lanes and hitting cars on the way.

The driver ended up dumping the car - which was stolen - at a local BP Station and stealing another vehicle, before taking off again. Photo / Supplied

The chase started at 6.12am, and police understood one offender presented a firearm to another car.

“Police did not initiate a pursuit and instead tracked the vehicle as it fled through the suburbs,” said Canterbury district commander, Superintendent Karyn Malthus.

At one stage, police attempted to stop the car using road spikes - however, that was unsuccessful. A local helicopter was then called in to help.

The driver ended up dumping the car - which was stolen - at a local BP petrol station and stealing another vehicle, before taking off again.

The police helicopter was seen above Heathcote, near Port Hills Rd shortly after 9am, before making its way above the Lyttelton tunnel.

A truck could be seen crashed on Ferry Rd, Christchurch.

Police had lost track of the offenders when they escaped from the petrol station in the second vehicle, Malthus confirmed.