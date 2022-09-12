The scene of the serious crash on Maraekakaho Road on Tuesday 30 August. Police have confirmed one person involved in the incident has died. Photo / NZME

Police have confirmed that a person died following a crash in Hastings at the end of August.

A police spokesman said a person involved in the crash on Maraekakaho Rd on Tuesday, August 30 has died.

"The Coroner has accepted jurisdiction and will investigate the cause and circumstances of the death," the spokesman said.

The spokesman said no further details, including the crash victim's gender and age, were able to be released.

A police statement made on the day of the crash said the incident involved two vehicles and was reported just after 8am.

A St John spokeswoman said on the day of the crash that two people in serious condition were transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

The confirmation on Monday was the second fatal crash confirmation within 24 hours in Hawke's Bay.

One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Whakaki, Wairoa, on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene at the intersection of SH2 and Te Pairu Rd at about 4.15pm.

The serious crash unit was called to the scene and was investigating.