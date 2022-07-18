Ricky Hampton hasn't been seen by his family since last month. Photo / Supplied

Police are asking for the public's help finding Ricky Hampton, who has been reported missing from the Christchurch area.

Ricky, 37, hasn't been in touch with family since last month, which is out of character.

Inquiries have been made to establish his whereabouts but he has not been located.

Police and Ricky's family have concerns for his welfare.

Anyone has seen Ricky, or who knows where he might be, is asked to call Police on 105 and reference file number 220712/6778, or you can share information via 105 online.