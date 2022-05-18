14-year-old Madaysha has been missing in Christchurch since May 12. Photo / Supplied

14-year-old Madaysha has been missing in Christchurch since May 12. Photo / Supplied

Police are concerned for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing in Christchurch for a week.

Madaysha, 14, has been reported missing from her Burwood home. She was last seen on May 12.

Police say Madaysha is of medium build and has dyed dark red hair.

She was last seen wearing a Raiders flannel hat, black Originals hoodie and black tights.

She has not been in contact with the family, and there are concerns for her welfare, police say.

Anyone who has seen her or has information about where she might be should contact with police on 105 referring to file number 220513/8936.