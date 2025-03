A search is under way for 17-year-old Hugo, who was last seen in the Johnson Hill Scenic Reserve in Karori on Tuesday night. Photo / Police

Police dogs and search and rescue teams are looking for a Wellington teenager who has been missing since last night.

In a statement, police said they have concerns for the wellbeing of Hugo, 17, who was last seen at Johnson Hill Scenic Reserve in Karori.

He was wearing a black puffer jacket, jeans, and Oakley slides footwear.

Police have appealed for any information to help find Hugo.