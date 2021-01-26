Police complete investigation after person found dead at Christchurch property

Police were called to an Avonhead property where they found a person deceased at around 11.30am on Sunday. Photo / NZH

A police inquiry into the death of a person in Christchurch has been completed.

Police were called to an Avonhead property around 11.30am on Sunday where a person was found deceased.

A spokesperson said the death has been referred to the coroner.

The Press is reporting it was 19-year-old Tallulah Roberts who died.