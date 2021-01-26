Police complete investigation after person found dead at Christchurch property

A police inquiry into the death of a person in Christchurch has been completed.
Police were called to an Avonhead property around 11.30am on Sunday where a person was found deceased.
A spokesperson said the death has been referred to the coroner.
The Press is reporting it was 19-year-old Tallulah Roberts who died.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Read More
- Watch: Northland car surfer risks death in Parua Bay travelling up to 70km/h - NZ Herald
- The life of the party: North Shore businessman Graeme Rutherford remembered after dying in trag...
- Man's death in managed isolation the first in New Zealand - NZ Herald
- Firefighter tells of traumatic experiences: death, fires and accidents - NZ Herald