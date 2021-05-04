Police, community continue search for missing Tolaga Bay 4-year-old

A photo of four-year-old Axel who went missing today. Photo / Supplied

Police and community members are continuing to search for 4-year-old Axel, who was reported missing from his home in Tolaga Bay, north of Gisborne, this afternoon.

In an update just after 10pm, police said the search would continue over the coming hours, with police dogs and a helicopter involved.

"Police urgently want to hear from anyone who might have seen Axel or who has any information which can help," a police spokesperson said.

"There has been significant Police and community effort to find him this evening."

The pre-schooler was last seen wearing a blue shirt with palm trees on it and blue gumboots with sharks on them.

Axel is believed to be on foot with a miniature white fluffy dog. The dog has since been found.

Police and Axel's family have concerns for his safety.

If you have seen Axel, or have any information which may assist, please phone police on 111 and quote event number P046388324.

Tolaga Bay is a small town in a rugged and remote area 45km northeast of Gisborne.