The trailing officer then realises he has been spotted by Phillips.

Police cordon at the intersection of Te Anga Rd and Waipuna Rd the day after the incident. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“The bike has seen me, it’s stopped in the middle of the road ... I’ll put my lights on now because he’s seen me, but he’s headed off,” Stuff reported.

Police contact nearby farmers to listen out for a quad bike, and officers narrow down what roads Phillips is most likely to take.

Another officer lays down spikes and waits at the corner of Waipuna Rd and Te Anga Rd.

“I’m just trying to find a spot to park up, it’s pretty narrow and windy here,” the officer at the intersection reports, according to Stuff. “I haven’t really got anywhere to hide, so I’m kind of just on the road at this stage.”

The officer tells the police comms centre he can hear the bike coming, and they tell him the Eagle helicopter is still 10 minutes away.

“Over spikes, over spikes,” the officer is heard saying.

The vehicle is in front of him with two flat front tyres and has gone off the road.

Suddenly, Phillips begins firing at the officer.

“Shots fired, shots fired,” the officer says.

Aerial shots of the scene where Tom Phillips was shot and killed during a confrontation with police. Photo / Mike Scott

Stuff reported that another officer arrived at the scene to aid his colleague, reporting that he had been shot but was breathing.

Tom Phillips is reportedly shot, and the child with him taken into custody.

“I need a helo [helicopter] to me ASAP,” the uninjured officer reports.

The shot officer has reportedly been wounded in the shoulder and the forehead. The aiding officer calls it a “gnarly injury”.

The injured officer was flown to Waikato Hospital, where he is still being treated four days after the shooting.

A further three firearms, including a shotgun and .308 rifle, were found with Phillips.