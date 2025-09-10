Details from the standoff between police and Tom Phillips that ended in a shootout have emerged, including the moment an officer was shot.
The audio communications obtained by Stuff start with police responding to a burglary at the PGG Wrightson store in Piopio about 3.30am on Monday. The culprits arebelieved to have been Tom Phillips and one of his children.
Another officer lays down spikes and waits at the corner of Waipuna Rd and Te Anga Rd.
“I’m just trying to find a spot to park up, it’s pretty narrow and windy here,” the officer at the intersection reports, according to Stuff. “I haven’t really got anywhere to hide, so I’m kind of just on the road at this stage.”
The officer tells the police comms centre he can hear the bike coming, and they tell him the Eagle helicopter is still 10 minutes away.
“Over spikes, over spikes,” the officer is heard saying.
The vehicle is in front of him with two flat front tyres and has gone off the road.
Suddenly, Phillips begins firing at the officer.
“Shots fired, shots fired,” the officer says.
Stuff reported that another officer arrived at the scene to aid his colleague, reporting that he had been shot but was breathing.
Tom Phillips is reportedly shot, and the child with him taken into custody.
“I need a helo [helicopter] to me ASAP,” the uninjured officer reports.