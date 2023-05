Police have closed two Mount Maunganui streets.

12 May, 2023 03:47 AM Quick Read

Puriri St and Maunganui Rd are closed because of a police operation.

A police statement issued about 3.40pm says diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Police told the Bay of Plenty Times the operation relates to a pre-planned search warrant.

A spokeswoman would not give any further details.

The two streets intersect next to the Mount Maunganui library.

The area is mainly residential.

More to come.