A man took Dunedin police on a car chase through the city yesterday, police say.

A spokesman said Dunedin police noticed a vehicle of interest in Portobello Rd and attempted to pull the car over at 3.15pm.

However, when the lights started flashing, the 21-year-old driver took off.

Police then initiated a pursuit that took them through central and North Dunedin.

The vehicle was spiked in Dundas St at 3.25pm which flattened one tyre.

The man continued to drive away before being found in Blueskin Rd at 3.45pm.

Police took the driver into custody and are considering charges.



