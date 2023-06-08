Joseph Hart, 41, died after what police called a 'vehicle incident' at Victor Eaves Park in Ōrewa, north of Auckland.

Joseph Hart, 41, died after what police called a 'vehicle incident' at Victor Eaves Park in Ōrewa, north of Auckland.

Five months and one day after Joe Hart suffered fatal injuries in mysterious circumstances in an Ōrewa car park, police have arrested and charged a woman in relation to his death.

Hart, 41, was critically injured in an incident involving a vehicle in a carpark at Victor Eaves Park in Ōrewa in the early hours of Saturday, January 7. He died in hospital the following day.

He was a local identity remembered for his mechanical aptitude, generosity and colourful personality.

Hart attended Ōrewa College and spent his life on the Hibiscus Coast, where his family still live.

Details of how he died are murky but what is known is that Hart somehow ended up under one of the cars that night, suffering serious and ultimately fatal fractures and other injuries.

There was one other person present when he died. The Herald is limited it what more can be reported about the circumstances of Hart’s death because of legal restrictions on publication once a person is before the courts.

After the death, detectives from the Waitematā CIB together with Serious Crash Unit specialists spent months trying to piece together what happened.

On Thursday, police swooped and arrested a 44-year-old woman.

She was charged that day with reckless driving causing death and is due to appear in the North Shore District Court on June 15.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

The woman cannot be named for legal reasons ahead of her first appearance in court.

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill said the investigation team has informed Hart’s family of the development.

“We are continuing to support them through this process. We thank both them and the community for their patience while we bring them a resolution to this matter.

“As this matter is now before the court, police are unable to provide further comment.”















