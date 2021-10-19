Police charge man thought to be Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki after Auckland mass gathering

Controversial Destiny Church founder Brian Tamaki made his first appearance at Auckland District Court for charges he violated Auckland's Covid-19 restrictions by attending and helping to organise a large-scale lockdown protest. Video / Chris Tarpey

Police have charged a man thought to be Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki after a huge public gathering was held in Auckland over the weekend - breaking lockdown rules.

Authorities said this afternoon that a 63-year-old man has been charged in relation to an event at the Auckland Domain that was held in breach of the current Covid alert level 3 restrictions.

"He has been charged with failing to comply with an order (Covid-19) under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act and Alert Level 3 Order and is also appearing before the court for breach bail conditions."

Police confirmed the man has been taken into custody and is due to appear in court today via an audiovisual link.

Police said the event - held on Super Saturday, when the public was urged to get out and get vaccinated - was in breach of the current rules and they did not rule out further enforcement action.

Bishop Brian Tamaki at the Lockdown and vaccination protest at Auckland Domain on Saturday. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Earlier this morning, Tamaki and wife Hannah Tamaki filmed themselves driving on an Auckland motorway, saying they were headed to a central police station for what Brian Tamaki described as "round two".

In the last Facebook live video, captured by Hannah Tamaki, explained that they were now at a different Auckland police station for questioning.

Brian Tamaki earlier said he expected it was going to be "a bit more intensive" than yesterday's visit.

"It is the second round now. They want me to come into the central police station again and they are going to have another bite of the cherry, " he told followers on Facebook.

He was turned away from the Police station yesterday morning despite expecting to be charged for breaching bail conditions.

The church leader denied he has breached the strict bail conditions imposed on him two weeks ago after he pleaded not guilty to charges relating to illegally attending and organising the first Freedom and Rights Coalition protest at the beginning of the month.

Tamaki is defending the original charges, but his bail conditions prevent him from organising or attending any protests in breach of any Covid-19 level requirement.

In this morning's post, he said he was standing for "what we believe is our democracy".

Wife Hannah said this could be their last big battle for the Lord. "Somebody has got to be prepared to be a voice and an option for freedom to choose."

She said they had started from scratch and had nothing "lots of times" and it never affected them. "This could be about the sixth time.

"Do I have to sell my house, maybe. Am I going to cry about it, no, because God is no man's debtor."

She said she had already been doing an AP to her lawyer after seeking some advice from them after being dumped from Dancing with the Stars.

The couple claims they are not anti-vax, but pro-choice.