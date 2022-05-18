Police have charged a 50-year-old man in relation to the death of Rikki McCall. Photo / Supplied via ODT

A man has been charged following an alleged hit-and-run in South Otago.

Rikki McCall, 33, was found dead on Owaka Valley Rd, Owaka, near Balclutha, on the night of May 7.

Southern CIB Detective Sergeant Scott McMulkin said a 50-year-old man has now been charged with failing to stop and ascertain injury in relation to a fatal crash.

The man is due to appear in Dunedin District Court on May 31.

"The investigation into Rikki's death remains ongoing and police are continuing to appeal for information from anyone with knowledge of the incident," McMulkin said.

Anyone travelling in the area between 8pm on May 7 and 4am on May 8 with information that could assist police in their inquiries can contact police via 105 and quote file number 220508/8217.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A member of the Owaka community, who did not wish to be named, said McCall was a "good genuine man, who took care of family and friends, and gave things his all", the Otago Daily Times reported.

In McCall's death notice, his family said he was "an amazing father, loving husband, bloody good mate and an absolute top bloke" who was taken far too soon, the paper reported.