Police car shot at in Wairoa, armed officers storm property

Two men are due to appear in court tomorrow after an incident where police believe a patrol car was shot at in cyclone-hit Wairoa.

After attending a report of a breach of the peace in Wairoa’s Churchill Avenue at around 10.30pm Saturday, a police car had a headlight shot out.

Two men, aged 22 and 23, attempted to flee the scene in a vehicle but were apprehended by police soon after.

They are due to appear in Gisborne District Court on Monday 27 February facing charges in relation to the incident.

A subsequent search of their property with the help of the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) personnel occurred soon after, but no further firearms were seized.

Tairāwhiti Police Area Commander Inspector Sam Aberahama said residents are forgetting that it is “business as usual” for officers in the district after Cyclone Gabrielle.

“I’m always impressed with the resilience of our team, many of whom have been personally affected by the cyclone and ongoing weather events, all of whom have the safety of their communities at the front of their mind when they come into work.”

