Police investigate a burglary at Newshub. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police responded to an alleged break-in at a television station in Auckland overnight.

Authorities arrived at the Newshub premises on Flower St in Eden Terrace, central Auckland, after reports of a break-in.

It is understood the incident happened about 2.30am.

A witness told the Herald at least two people were taken into custody and could be seen in the back of a police car outside the premises.

At one point, an officer could be seen adjusting the mask of a man sitting in the back.

Photo / Hayden Woodward

It is understood the pair broke in via a side door before police were alerted shortly afterwards.

The witness said a vehicle thought to belong to those involved could be seen with tools inside.

The incident happened during a night of mayhem after several reports of gunshots around the city.

At least seven suburbs were caught up - including those in South Auckland and West Auckland.