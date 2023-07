Ocean Spa, Napier, on Friday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police were called to a gang-related altercation around Napier’s Ocean Spa on Friday morning, with reports one of those involved was wielding a crowbar.

A police spokesperson said they went to the Marine Parade facility around 11.15am after reports of disorderly behaviour between gangs.

A spokesperson said there didn’t appear to be any injuries or fighting when police arrived.

Ocean Spa declined to comment.