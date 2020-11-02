Police called to Massey house for second firearms incident this week

Police blocked off a West Auckland street after a firearm incident yesterday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police were called to a firearms incident in Massey overnight.

It is the same address at which another firearms incident occurred on Monday.

Police say around eight shots were fired at parked vehicles outside the Keegan Drive address at about 2am this morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie of Waitematā CIB says no one was found at the address and police are not aware of anyone being injured.

Yesterday's firearms incident meant a local primary school was locked down.

Two people were taken into custody after police swarmed the West Auckland address.

A scene examination is being conducted today at the Keegan Drive property, as well as an area canvas in Massey, Goldie says.

"Our enquiries into both incidents remain ongoing at this point and we cannot rule out the possibility of further arrests or charges being laid," she says.

"This will in no doubt be concerning to the families living nearby and the wider community."

Residents can expect a heightened police presence in the Keegan Drive area as part of an investigation underway into the incident, she says.

The police are looking into numerous lines of enquiry and are taking the incidents seriously, she says.

"Police urge anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity before or after 2am in the Massey area to come forward."

Anyone with information can contact Waitematā Crime Squad on (09) 839 0697 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.