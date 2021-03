Police were called to Pandora, Napier, about 1.20pm on Monday. Photo / File

Police have been called to an incident in Pandora, Napier.

Officers arrived at the scene in Pandora about 1.20pm on Monday.

A police spokeswoman was unable to confirm the reason behind their attendance.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle are at the scene.

Injuries are not yet known.

MORE TO COME