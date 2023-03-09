Police are at the scene of an incident in a central Auckland suburb this morning.

It is understood emergency services were called to a block of units on Carrington Rd, in Mt Albert, in the early hours of this morning.

The circumstances of the incident are not yet clear and Police have been approached for more information.

A witness said several police officers, including a number of detectives, were seen taking statements from residents at the scene about 2.30am.

Police officers outside an accommodation block on Carrington Rd in Mt Albert, Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

It is understood ambulance staff were also called to the block, which is located just to the back of the Unitec tertiary institution grounds.

Officers were also seen inside the stairwell of the accommodation block.

- more to come -