Police called to car on fire outside Soljans Estate Winery in Kumeu

The burning car on SH16. Photo / Supplied

Police are attending to a report of a car on fire on State Highway 16 in Kumeu.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened about 10.15am, but did not provide any further details.

Stacey Attwood, who was driving past the flaming vehicle, said it happened just outside the Soljans Estate Winery.

“Unknown if people were in the car or how this happened,” she said.

She took a photo of the silver car, which was still in flames, as she drove past and said a fire truck arrived soon after.

Fire and Emergency NZ has been approached for comments.

