Police were called to the Auckland property just before 9am Tuesday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police were called to a West Auckland property this morning following the sudden death of a baby.

A spokesperson said police were called to a property on Simpson Rd, Henderson Valley, at 8.55am.

"Police are currently making initial inquiries into the circumstances of the death."

The spokesperson said they could not provide any further comment on the matter at this stage.