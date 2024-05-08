Police uncovered a van containing meth and a firearm in Palmerston North last night. Photo/ Bevan Conley.

A chance van search led to police finding methamphetamine, a firearm, and ammunition in Palmerston North.

A 30-year-old Palmerston North man is due to appear in court today on drugs and firearm charges.

Police uncovered a loaded sawn-off shotgun, 15 rounds of ammunition, and methamphetamine in the van, Manawatū area commander, Inspector Ross Grantham, said.

Two police officers patrolling on foot in Palmerston North on Tuesday night were waved down by a passing motorist at about 12.45am.

The motorist was concerned for the welfare of a man seen walking near the Esplanade.

When the officers went to investigate, they noticed a group of people “acting suspiciously” in a van in the Esplanade grounds, Grantham said.

“It became apparent that the group was consuming what appeared to be methamphetamine.”

The officers called for support and were then able to quickly detain all of the van occupants while a search of the van was carried out.

“This was a great piece of proactive policing by these two officers,” Grantham said.

“As a result, we have one less firearm in the hands of someone who has no business having one.”

The owner of the van was held in custody overnight and is scheduled to appear in Palmerston North District Court charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of methamphetamine.

