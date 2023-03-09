Police bust serial shoplifter during routine traffic stop

A serial shoplifter was apprehended during a routine traffic stop in Auckland. Photo / File

A routine police stop of a speeding vehicle has uncovered a spate of thefts and a stolen vehicle.

A male driver and female passenger were stopped on SH18 near Brigham Creek, Auckland, at 10am yesterday.

A police spokesperson said staff discovered the ute the pair was travelling in had been stolen during a home burglary in Kaitaia, in the Far North, last Saturday.

The woman was also allegedly responsible for seven shoplifting offences in Auckland and Kerikeri, from late October 2022 to February 2023, which involved the theft of high-end electronics from national retail chains.

The pair was arrested, held in custody and due to appear in the Waitākere District Court today.

The man was charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, possession of utensils for use of methamphetamine, and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

The female was charged with seven counts of shoplifting.







