Hamilton police are asking for the public's help to identify the person pictured. Photo / NZ Police

Hamilton police are asking for the public's help to identify the person pictured. Photo / NZ Police

Waikato police have called on the public to help with their investigation into stolen chemicals at Waikato Hospital, which have the capacity to degrade bones.

Police confirmed on Wednesday that three 500ml opaque bottles of a chemical known as pickling paste were reported as having been stolen from the hospital between December 23 and January 10.

Now, local authorities have released several images of a person they wish to speak with, which they believe will aid their enquiries.

The person in question is shown in the photos wearing a white cap and black hoodie - both of which hide his face.

Hamilton Police are asking for the public's help to identify the person pictured. Photo / Waikato Police

They’re also shown to be wearing shorts and trainers, with what appear to be markings on his legs.

As well as assisting with identifying the person, police have also asked the public to get in touch if they have any information about the theft, or the whereabouts of the chemicals.

The person in question is shown in the photos wearing a white cap and black hoodie - both of which hide his face. Photo / Waikato Police

The chemical in question, sometimes known as pickling paste, has the potential to burn skin, will cause blindness if it makes contact with a person’s eyes, and can even cause bones to degrade.

Pickling paste is also used in the welding industry as an acid etching gel that may be brushed onto stainless steel welds to lessen the appearance of discolouration.

The spokesperson said the offenders possibly do not know what they have stolen and police are warning of the potential dangers.

They are asking that anyone with any information on the theft or the whereabouts of the chemicals to get in touch with Police on 105 and reference file number 230110/5099.



