Police ask for public’s help locating missing Christchurch mother

Katrina Hill, 56, has been missing since Wednesday afternoon. Photo / NZ Police

Christchurch police have asked the public to assist them with finding a woman who has been missing since yesterday afternoon.

“It is extremely out of character for her not to be in touch with [her family],” a police spokesperson said.

56-year-old Katrina Hill went missing at 2pm yesterday, she was last seen on Ravensdale Rise, Westmorland.

Inquiries to locate her are ongoing, police said, but the public has been encouraged to urgently reach out to the authorities if they’ve seen Hill.

“Katrina was last seen wearing a baby blue hoodie, black pants and possibly black shoes,” police said.

“She usually wears glasses. Her family want to know that she is okay, and so we would ask anyone who thinks they may have seen her to call police.”

Those calling in with information can quote file number 231005/9268.