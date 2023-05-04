Voyager 2022 media awards
Police ask for help to find missing teen, 14, from Napier

Hawkes Bay Today
Natalie, 14, has been reported missing from Napier. Photo / Police

Police are asking for help to find a 14-year-old girl from Napier who has been missing for five nights.

Her family and police have concerns for Natalie’s wellbeing and have released a picture of her, after she was last seen by her family who reside on Bluff Hill on Sunday, April 30.

At 8am on Friday, police confirmed she was still considered missing.

Anyone who has seen Natalie, or has information relating to her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police on 105, either by calling or online via at police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’ quoting file number 230430/3248.

