Police ask for dashcam footage in search for missing Central Otago man

Wayne Hammond disappeared after leaving his Central Otago home on November 1. Photo / Supplied, via NZ Police

Police searching for missing man Wayne Hammond are making a further appeal to the public, for dashcam footage.

Hammond's work vehicle was seen leaving his Henderson Drive address at about 7.30am on November 1.

His vehicle was found in the car park underneath the Clyde Bridge, at the start of the Clyde-Alexandra track about 3pm on Monday.

Police are now making a further appeal for anyone with dashcam footage on the morning of November 1 to get in touch.

Specifically, we are seeking footage from 7am onwards on November 1 on the

Alexandra-Clyde Road and surrounds, specifically Earnscleugh Rd," a police spokesperson said.

"A re-enactment of the drive Wayne took from his home address to the Clyde Bridge car park was done on Monday, and this has generated some further lines of inquiry which police are exploring."

Anyone who can help is asked to contact police via 105 and quote event number P048471135.