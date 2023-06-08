Voyager 2023 media awards

Police arrest two teens over Cambridge burglary: Group of youths used axe to break in

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Police have arrested two teenagers over a burglary where a group of youths allegedly used an axe to break into a shop and fled with stolen alcohol in Cambridge. Photo / NZME

Police have arrested two teenagers over a Cambridge burglary where an axe was used to break into a shop and the burglars fled with alcohol.

Officers were called to Thorndon Rd about 5.50am Monday.

Police found a vehicle, which they believed was stolen, a “short time later”.

Police today arrested a 16- and a 15-year-old.

Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson said “quick work from our staff” meant the teenagers were identified.


Police asked the public to report suspicious and criminal behaviour: “The sooner it is reported, the sooner it can be investigated”.


