Police arrest two teens over Cambridge burglary: Group of youths used axe to break in

Police have arrested two teenagers over a Cambridge burglary where an axe was used to break into a shop and the burglars fled with alcohol.
Officers were called to Thorndon Rd about 5.50am Monday.
Police found a vehicle, which they believed was stolen, a “short time later”.
Police today arrested a 16- and a 15-year-old.
Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson said “quick work from our staff” meant the teenagers were identified.
Police asked the public to report suspicious and criminal behaviour: “The sooner it is reported, the sooner it can be investigated”.