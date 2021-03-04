Police arrest two people over alleged threats to Christchurch mosques on March 15

Police take computer equipment out of the house in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

Police have arrested two people after threats were made online against the Linwood and Al Noor mosques in Christchurch this week.

Fifty one people were murdered and a further 40 injured at the mosques on March 15, 2019 in the worst-ever terror attack in New Zealand's history.

The two people are in custody but no one has been charged at present.

Police take computer equipment out of the house in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

"We take all threats of this nature seriously and we are working closely with our Muslim community," Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price said.

"Any messages of hate or people wanting to cause harm in our community will not be tolerated - it's not the Kiwi way."

The second anniversary of the attack on the mosque is approaching later this month.

Brenton Tarrant, 30, admitted murdering 51 men, women and children at two mosques. He also admitted 40 charges of attempted murder relating to the two attacks - and pleaded guilty to one charge of engaging in a terrorist act laid under the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002.

He was sentenced last year to life in prison without parole.

Police take computer equipment out of the house in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

A police officer helping to attach messages to the fence at Al Noor mosque in Christchurch on the first anniversary of the terror attacks, March 15, 2020. Mark Mitchell

More to come