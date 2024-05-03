Police arrest two men after gun fired outside Wellington Hospital

Health New Zealand Capital, Coast and Hutt Valley Hospital and specialist services group director operations Jamie Duncan says security was bolstered around Wellington Hospital after a firearms incident on Wednesday.

Police have arrested two men after a gun was fired outside Wellington Hospital on Wednesday, sparking a large police response and a bolstering of security.

The clash began outside a motor lodge opposite the entrance of the hospital on Riddiford St at 5.07pm.

A person was threatened with a machete by a man driving a white Ford Ranger, police have said.

That person then allegedly grabbed a firearm and, along with another person, jumped into a grey Mitsubishi Colt and drove into the hospital carpark, opposite the emergency department’s entrance.

Police said the pair then drove the wrong way up the main vehicle exit stopping outside the main hospital entrance where the Ford vehicle had parked.

A further confrontation occurred between the occupants of the two vehicles before a firearm was discharged towards the Ranger.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said the man alleged to have fired the gun was found at an address in Hawera and arrested today without incident.

The 22-year-old will be charged with discharging a firearm with intent to intimidate and will appear in New Plymouth District Court tomorrow.

Police have been searching three addresses in Hawera and have found the shotgun believed to have been used, Leitch said.

“Inquiries will continue in order to identify and speak with others involved in the incident, including the man that was in the Mitsubishi Colt at the time of the shooting,” he said.

A 21-year-old Gisborne man was also arrested yesterday, charged with possession of an offensive weapon and will appear in Wellington District Court on Monday.

It is alleged he was an associate of the driver of the Ford Ranger and presented a knife in the first confrontation outside the motel on Riddiford St.

“Police are very happy to have resolved this matter quickly, and we hope that the arrest and firearm seizure today provides reassurance to the public that offenders who behave in such a dangerous manner will be held to account”, Leitch said.

“Police thank those members of the public who have come forward so far with information, and urge anyone that may have information that has not yet got in touch, to contact us.”

