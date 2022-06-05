Police say the Armed Offenders Squad assisted as a precaution. Photo / NZ Herald

Police say the Armed Offenders Squad assisted as a precaution. Photo / NZ Herald

Police have located a firearm and arrested three men during a pre-planned search warrant in Clarkson Cres, Otara, this afternoon.

Police say the Armed Offenders Squad assisted as a precaution.

A police spokesperson says the operation was part of Operation Dairyland, the investigation into a series of firearms incidents and suspicious fires since late May, and of Police's escalated focus on unlawful activity by gangs.

The three arrested are affiliated with the Tribesmen gang.

"The men, aged 35, 36, and 37, have been charged with firearms offences and are due to appear in Manukau District Court on Tuesday.

"Information from the public will continue to assist our inquiries.

"Anyone with information about those illegally in possession of firearms are urged to contact Police on 105 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111."