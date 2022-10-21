Darcy Strickland, 29, died after being found outside a Flaxmere address this month. Photo / Supplied

Darcy Strickland, 29, died after being found outside a Flaxmere address this month. Photo / Supplied

A second person has been arrested in relation to the death of Darcy Strickland in Flaxmere earlier this month.

Police officers found the 19-year-old man at a Flaxmere property, which they had since searched, Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick said.

"The man is due to appear in Hastings District Court tomorrow on one charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one charge of injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm."

Further charges were likely, Patrick said.

A 22-year-old man appeared in court earlier this week, also in relation to Strickland's death.

Strickland, 29, died outside a Ramsay Crescent address.

He was one of two people found injured just before midnight on October 13.

Strickland died at the scene.

The second person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.