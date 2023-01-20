Armed police responded to the Auckland Botanic Gardens in Manurewa on Tuesday after reports of the assault. Photo / Michael Craig

Police have today arrested and charged a 27-year-old man in relation to an incident in Tōtara Park, near Auckland’s Botanic Gardens on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright, Counties Manukau CIB, said a woman was sexually assaulted by a male offender at a lookout point on the Puhiniui Forrest Trail about 10.25am.

Police made extensive inquiries to locate the offender, including appealing for information from the public.

“A 27-year-old male has now been charged with one count of unlawful sexual connection and one count of indecent assault,” said Bright.

“Police would like to thank the members of the public for their cooperation, and for coming forward with information,” she said.

“We also continue to provide the victim with the support she requires,” she added.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

The man is due to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.

As the matter is now before the courts, police had no further comment.

Police swarmed the area around the gardens on Tuesday following the report of an assault.

Police said earlier the offender was described as “being male, in his 20s, of chubby build and wearing a dark blue T-shirt”.

Residents said on social media they heard helicopters hovering above and there were reports of an armed man with a knife.