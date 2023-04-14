Armed police raided a property today. Photo / File

A man has been arrested after a series of aggravated robberies in Canterbury involving a bank, a supermarket and a dairy.

On Thursday, police appealed for information in relation to a robbery in North Canterbury on Wednesday.

A man armed with a weapon entered the ANZ bank on High St, Rangiora about 4.10pm. No one was injured in the incident.

Cordons were placed on the street while a scene examination was carried out, and further inquiries are ongoing.

Police appealed for sightings of a man captured on CCTV they believed “can assist with our inquiries”.

The Herald understands police are investigating whether the robbery is linked to five other incidents in the region recently.

On Friday, armed police raided a home on James Dr, Woodend in relation to the investigation.

The Herald understands a man has been arrested.

The first incident was on March 25 - a store in St Martins was robbed when a man demanded money and took a quantity of cash from the till. The man left the area on a white bike wearing a green helmet.

On April 8, a business in Cashmere was the target of an aggravated burglary, and a day later, police were called to reports of an aggravated robbery at Metro Mart on Normans Rd.

During the robbery, the man, who was armed with a weapon, stole cash, cigarettes and tobacco. No one was injured.

Police earlier said they were looking at whether those incidents were linked.

Then, on April 10, a man allegedly robbed the Merivale Fresh Choice about 5.15pm, leaving with a black grocery bag. It’s understood police are now investigating whether all the incidents are linked.