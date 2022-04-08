Police have arrested and charged a man following a burglary in October 2021. Photo / File

Police have arrested and charged a man following an $80,000 burglary of an Onehunga car yard.

Six newly imported cars were taken from the Auckland car yard in October 2021.

Using the police dog squad, eagle helicopter and tactical crime unit, a 34-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody yesterday afternoon.

The man was subsequently wanted for multiple breaches of his electronic monitored bail.

He has been charged with burglary and will appear in court today.

In a Facebook post, Auckland City District police said it was a "fantastic result" for the victims of the theft and the officers involved.