Police arrest four youths trying to steal $700 worth of chocolate from Auckland supermarket

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Four teenagers have been arrested after attempting to steal nearly $700 worth of chocolate from an Auckland supermarket.

A group of teenagers was allegedly caught with $700 worth of chocolate stuffed into backpacks.

Police were called to a supermarket at Highland Park on Sunday after reports four teenagers were stealing.

Inspector Rakana Cook, Counties Manukau East area prevention manager, said staff saw a group filling bags

