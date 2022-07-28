Police arrest four for robbing an Auckland mall jewellery store

The warning about our road toll, bye-bye to Ashley Bloomfield and more schools forced to lockdown due to threats in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Four people have been arrested and charged in relation to a jewellery store robbery at Royal Oak Shopping Mall.

Three Auckland men, aged 19, 28 and 39, have been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

A 30-year-old Auckland woman has been charged with receiving.

They are appearing in the Auckland District Court today.

The robbery occurred yesterday afternoon at 3.15pm.

Police were called to the shopping mall after three offenders stole tens of thousands of dollars' worth of jewellery from a store and left in a stolen vehicle.

The alleged offenders were located with a female associate in the evening.

They were in possession of a large amount of stolen jewellery and hammers.

These were recovered and are believed to have been used in the robbery.

Staff at the jewellery store were left extremely shaken but were not injured in the incident.

They are being supported by Police, the spokesperson said.