Today’s search warrants targeted associates of Dariush Talagi (inset), who is wanted for murder. Police have also released details of a black BMW sought in connection with the case.

Today’s search warrants targeted associates of Dariush Talagi (inset), who is wanted for murder. Police have also released details of a black BMW sought in connection with the case.

Police have arrested an associate of the man accused of shooting two people on Queen St earlier this month, but the suspected shooter remains at large.

Dariush Talagi, 24, is wanted for murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after 26-year-old Sione Tuuholoaki was shot and killed on August 3 and another man was injured.

Associates of Talagi were targeted as police used search warrants in Māngere, Manurewa, Manukau and Papakura. One person was arrested as a result.

After being found to have unlawful ammunition, the 32-year-old man has been charged and is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court on August 22.

Meanwhile, police have released fresh details of a vehicle connected to their investigations.

According to Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton, the vehicle is believed to be in the Northland region, likely in a rural area.

The vehicle is a 2006 black BMW X6 with the registration KLU568.

Information about the whereabouts of this vehicle is being sought as part of the investigation - a 2006 black BMW X6 with the registration KLU568.

“We need to hear from anyone who knows where this vehicle might be, and who the occupants seen travelling in this vehicle are,” Bolton said.

Police investigations had not yet uncovered the whereabouts of Talagi, who should be considered dangerous.

“We advise the public to not approach him but instead call police on 111 straight away,” Bolton said.

“Our investigation team remains committed to locating Talagi and holding him to account for his actions that night on Queen St.

“It is only a matter of time, and I continue to remind anyone who is assisting Talagi that being an accessory after the fact is a criminal offence.”

Anyone with information about the car, or any additional information to assist the investigation, is urged to contact police on 105, quoting the file number 230804/3399.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.