Police have arrested and charged a man with excess blood alcohol causing death in relation to a fatal crash on State Highway 6 near Queenstown last month.

One person died and another was seriously injured in the two-vehicle crash near Arrow Junction on December 16.

A police spokesman said the crash happened at about 7.42am and SH6 was closed between Pearson Rd in Cromwell and Crown Range Rd at Arrow Junction.

Police have today arrested a 28-year-old man and charged him with excess blood alcohol causing death.

Due to a serious crash, SH6 is now CLOSED between Cromwell and Crown Range Rd. Detour via Crown Range Rd & SH6. Allow approximately 60 minutes of additional travel time for this detour. ^CS pic.twitter.com/ebs3f6qzpF — Waka Kotahi NZTA Otago & Southland (@WakaKotahiOS) December 15, 2023

Further charges are under consideration and he is due to appear in Queenstown District Court on January 29, police said.

“We are unable to provide any further information while the matter is before the court,” said police.